DANVILLE — Margaret Bogen, 70, passed away Thursday (Dec. 16, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1951, the daughter of Margaret (Duffy) and Edward Sweeney, in New Haven, Conn.
Margaret leaves behind her husband of 48 years, Harry Bogen; three children, Meghan (Raymond) Flegal, Patrick (Sarah) Bogen and Matthew Bogen; six grandchildren, Emma Bogen, Caroline Bogen, Izzy Bogen, Jacob Bogen, Lucas Bogen and Zach Bogen; siblings, Eileen Sweeney, Mary (Gerry) Roddy and Edward (Lisa) Sweeney; sister-in-law, Debbie Bogen; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Kathy Hines and Sharon Ciarlo.
Margaret was a nurse for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, was an avid gardener and crocheter. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed watching the New England Patriots and Fighting Irish. Margaret was an excellent cook. In recent years, she was a secretary at Schlarman Academy and enjoyed working with the kids every day. Her most favorite place in the world was on the beach.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1303 N. Walnut St., Danville, IL 61832. Officiating will be Father Greg Nelson. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Danville. A short visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the church. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Margaret’s name to Schlarman Academy or Knot Today. Please join Margaret’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.