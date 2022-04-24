SAVOY — Margaret Amelia Bryant, 96, of Savoy passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Farmer City Rehab and Health Care, Farmer City.
She was born on Dec. 10, 1925, in Boise, Idaho, to Harry E. Betebenner and Pauline Henggeler Betebenner. She was one of five siblings: Marie Candaux, Harry E. (Bud) Betebenner Jr., Catherine Conn (preceded her in death) and George Betebenner, who survives.
Margaret grew up in Boise and, in 1946, married her high school sweetheart, Marvin Pierce Bryant, after his service in the Air Force during World War II. They lived in Maryland for 13 years and, in 1964, moved to Urbana when her husband took a position at the University of Illinois.
Margaret is survived by five children, Peggy Bryant (Robert) of Pleasanton, Calif., Susan Bryant (Jim) of Olympia, Wash., Kathy Blade (Ron) of Annandale, Minn., Bob Bryant (Monya) of Livermore, Calif., and Steve Bryant (Joellen) of Champaign; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2000.
Margaret enjoyed traveling internationally to attend conferences with her husband and spent many wonderful summers at the family ranch in central Idaho, where she liked to hike and watch the natural habitat. As often as possible, her children and grandchildren would join her there for summer vacations. Margaret was known for being the oldest, at age 78, to ever make the hike up to Idaho’s Thunder Bolt Mountain Lookout, at an elevation of 8,600 feet.
Margaret was a loving mother who was always baking something delicious for the family. She was an avid bridge player who liked to read and enjoyed exercising, especially walking. She loved to follow college sports and was a big fan of the University of Illinois teams.
Margaret will be remembered for her outgoing personality, positive outlook on life and warm smile. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. April 29 at St. Matthew Catholic Parish, Champaign. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.