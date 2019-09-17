HOMER — Margaret Loretta Carrington, 80, of Homer passed away at 11:55 a.m. Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) at Country Health Care and Rehab in Gifford.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Indianola. There will be a visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Margaret was born Dec. 25, 1938, in Warren County, the daughter of Grant and Mary Newman Mackey. She married Virgil Carrington on Dec. 23, 1962, in Sidell. He survives.
Survivors also include one daughter, Jane (Peter) Carrington Garceau of Hallandale, Fla.; one son, Lynn (MaryFrances) Carrington of Columbia, Mo.; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Harold, Grant, David, Leroy and Ray Mackey; and seven sisters, Edna Behrens, Frances Selph, Helen Poole, Alice Bailey, Mary Fesler, Rose Deushane and Ruby Marie.
Margaret attended and received a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University in Macomb. After graduation, she moved to Jamaica, Ill., where she taught mathematics and chemistry at Jamaica High School. While living in Jamaica, she met Virgil; they married and then later moved to Homer.
She was a member of Homer United Methodist Church, where she served in several roles, including church treasury. She loved visiting with her friends and family and loved gardening and traveling.
Memorials can be made to Homer United Methodist Church.