CHARLESTON — Margaret A. “Maggie” Childress, 99, of Charleston passed away Sunday (July 5, 2020) at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Charleston.
Her graveside funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Please respect the CDC guidelines by wearing masks. Arrangements are by Caudill-King. Memorials in her honor may be made to Paul McVey VFW Post 1592 Ladies Auxiliary.
Maggie was born March 15, 1921, in Hutton Township, a daughter of Harry and Nona (Hepner) Lawyer. She married Clarence C. “Butch” Childress on Jan. 10, 1953, at Charleston; he passed away March 2, 2008.
She is survived by their daughter, Carla Ann Haddock of Rantoul; grandson, Jacob Roe Haddock, and his wife Amanda of Urbana; two great-grandchildren, Miranda and Ashley; one sister, Martha McElwee of Charleston; and one brother-in-law, Harry Childress, and wife Lynn of Aurora. Many special nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Orville Lawyer, Lowell Lawyer, Eugene Lawyer and Jack Lawyer; and one sister, Lucille Cooper.
Maggie was a life member of Paul McVey VFW Post 1592 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and working crossword puzzles. Maggie was a longtime bookkeeper at Art’s Electric, and later became partners in the business with Dean Urick and Don Doty. She was a simple and quiet person, who truly loved spending time with her family.