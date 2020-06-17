MONTICELLO — Margaret Sue Clouser, 84, of Monticello died at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Private graveside services will be held at the Monticello Township Cemetery, Monticello. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret was born on March 29, 1936, in Atwood, the daughter of Andrew and Margaret Louise Petry York. She married Kenneth E. Clouser in December 1954 in Monticello. He died on July 25, 2008.
Survivors include one daughter, Shari (Mark) Schultz of Champaign; three grandchildren, Nick (Katie) Voss of Champaign, Adam (Brandy) Voss of Rantoul and Sam Schultz of Champaign; and two great grandchildren, Nathan and Conner.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Lee.
Margaret worked as a secretary.
