DANVILLE — Margaret Crider, 45, of Georgetown died at 3:50 a.m. Monday (April 27, 2020) at home.
Private funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Pastor Norvel Crider will officiate. Burial will be in Sanhill Memorial Park, Danville.
Public viewing will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 regulations, all family members and friends who plan to attend the viewing are required to practice extreme caution by wearing protective mask and gloves and practicing social distancing. Only 10 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at a time.