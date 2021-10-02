MAHOMET — Margaret Louise (Drone) Everette, 74, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 29, 2021) after battling several health issues, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born in Ridgway on Oct. 2, 1946, to the late Paul and Margaret (Brugger) Drone.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Everette, the love of her life, whom she married on Aug. 26, 1967. She is also survived by her four children, Angie Everette, Melissa (Bob) Mandra, Charlotte Everette and Shawn Everette; and was a proud grandma (Mema) of Emily, Jeffrey, Jack and Chase.
Margaret worked for Carle Foundation Hospital as the accounts receivables manager for 29 years and then for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for several more years before retiring.
Margaret (Daisy) enjoyed a variety of activities, chief among them were family celebrations and get-togethers. She enjoyed decorating her home for every season and was a huge fan of Halloween and Christmas activities. Margaret also enjoyed camping, bicycling, reading Steven King novels and caring for her two rescue horses at her home in Mahomet. She was also proud of the motorcycle license classification listed on her driver’s license and in being a die-hard Cardinals fan. But most of all, Margaret enjoyed interacting with anyone she met; doing so in a manner that formed an instant connection.
Margaret will be missed by all who encountered her warm smile and gracious manner. She will be especially missed by her "boyfriend" of 55 years, Tom.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 501 W. State St., Mahomet, on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. There will not be an inurnment held, as Margaret’s ashes will be kept with her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.