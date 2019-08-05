RURAL AMBIA, Ind. — Margaret Arlene Greenberg, 80, of rural Ambia, Ind., died at 10:11 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019) at St. Vincent Seton Hospital in Indianapolis.
Funeral services will be at noon CST Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Ambia United Methodist Church, 208 S. 3rd St., Ambia. Pastor Noel Whiteman and the Rev. Don Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon CST Wednesday at the church. Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, is in charge of arrangements.