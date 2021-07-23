CHAMPAIGN — Margaret Marie Griffith, born in Bement on Jan. 10, 1926, passed away Tuesday (July 20, 2021).
She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Griffith; infant son, Michael; three brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include one sister, Aimee Crimm of Bement; sister-in-law, Wilma Lindstrom of Arthur; children, John W. (Serena) Griffith of California and Steve (Nancee) Griffith, Delores (Gary) Eaton and Reba Griffith, all of Champaign; beloved by her 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was a graduate of Bement High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She had a 41-year career as an RN. She was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church of Champaign. She loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with her family.
Private services were held July 22.
Donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or school.