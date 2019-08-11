CLAYTONVILLE — Margaret “Maggie” Griswold, 70, of Claytonville passed away on Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019), at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born Oct. 25, 1948, in East Chicago, Ind., a daughter of William R. and Donna (Popovich) Barnett. She married Gary A. Griswold on Jan. 20, 1973, in Griffith, Ind., and he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister and brother-in-law, Mary Louise and Floyd Sanders; and one nephew, David Sanders.
She is survived by one daughter, Sarah (Adam) Schleef of Onarga; two grandchildren, Gracie Elizabeth Schleef and Benjamin Adam Schleef; one niece, Melissa (Kendall) McGibney of Montpelier, Vt.; two great-nieces, Molly Louise McGibney and Maggie Parker McGibney; and many special paternal nieces and nephews.
Maggie was a member of the Cissna Park United Methodist Church. She and her husband owned and operated Griswold Feed, Inc. since 1992.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Cissna Park United Methodist Church. The Rev. Molly Spence-Hawk will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral service at church from 9 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Carle Hospice or Cissna Park United Methodist Church.
The Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka is in charge of arrangements.