MONTICELLO — Margaret J. Hayes, 93, of Monticello passed away at 2:08 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Margaret was born on May 21, 1926, to Ray A. and Lelah W. (Patrick) Albert. She married Robert E. Hayes on June 3, 1945. He passed away Nov. 8, 2001.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Erin (Stony) Lane of Monticello; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and daughters-in-law, Shelley Hayes and Renee Hayes. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sons, Mark, Joe and Gary Hayes.
Margaret was a homemaker and loved reading.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Monticello Township Cemetery with Jerry Dusenberry officiating.
Memorials may be made to Faith-in-Action.
