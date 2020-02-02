CHAMPAIGN — Margaret Yeuh-Pei (Ni) Huang, 85, of Urbana passed away on Sunday (Jan. 26, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother, Margaret was born in 1934 in Hangzhou, China. She graduated with a degree in chemical engineering from National Taiwan University in the mid-1950s and immigrated to the U.S. a few years later.
In 1959, she married Professor Thomas S. Huang in Cambridge, Mass. They and their four children moved to West Lafayette, Ind., in 1973, and to Urbana in 1980. Margaret had a beautiful soprano singing voice, and loved music, dance, cooking, foreign languages and world travel. She loved bringing new people into her life. She and her husband nurtured hundreds of students at the University of Illinois.
She leaves behind her husband, two sisters, three brothers, four children and six grandchildren.
