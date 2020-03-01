DANVILLE — Margaret June (Baumgart) Murphy, 98, went home to be with her Lord on Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) while visiting family in Florida.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Murphy; sister, Delores Miller; and daughter, Janice Richardson.
She is survived by three of her children, Gordon (Cheryl) Murphy of Glen Ellyn, Cynthia Roderick of Jensen Beach, Fla., and Barbara (Kim) Drew of Tulsa, Okla. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Born on June 16, 1921, in a small house on Wayne Street, to Walter and Ruby (Marble) Baumgart, Margaret was proud of her Rabbittown heritage and frequently sported her Rabbittown T-shirt. She attended Douglas grade school, graduated from Danville High School and did her nurse’s training at St. Elizabeth Hospital.
It was at her 16th birthday party, while playing a popular game of the time, “Post Office,” that she fell in love with Glen Murphy. Six years later, they were married while he was on a three-day leave from the Army during World War II.
Glen was the love of her life, and she was his partner in marriage for 60 years until his death. Together, they raised four children. One grandchild noted that there is great joy in knowing they are together again. Margaret loved her role as wife, mother, grandmother and grandma-great.
During the war, Margaret worked as an OB nurse and then later as a visiting nurse. She spent many years of service teaching Sunday school and volunteering for Stephen Ministries at First Presbyterian Church of Danville.
She led Bible studies at the Danville YMCA, where Glen was staff leader and executive director for 33 years. She worked on PTAs, raised money for various charitable organizations, delivered Meals on Wheels and worked with Faith in Action.
In 1971, she was honored as “Woman of the Year” by the Danville Business and Professional Women’s Club. She was a wonderful friend and neighbor to many.
Margaret loved being with her family, and on holidays, her house was always packed full of progeny who came from all over the country into her welcoming arms. Her grandchildren will remember that she liked her coffee black, her water with ice and her toast buttered all the way to the edges. They will remember how she taught them to knit, to play euchre (often with Grandpa Glen cheating) and to cook her famous buttermilk pancakes, always making certain to sing “The Old Rugged Cross" while stirring the batter.
They will smile as they remember their childish fascination with her dentures and how they protested when she continued to cut up their eggs for them well past the age at which it was necessary. When they reminisce, they will talk of the hours they spent playing in her coat closet, turning it into a fort, and of the countless times they walked to the Custard Cup and the marshmallow sundae she would inevitably order.
They will fondly recall her singing and dancing around the kitchen to the big band music she loved so much. They will miss her smiling blue eyes; her soft, gentle hands; her homemade coffeecakes; and noodles, and sitting with her on the porch swing, shucking corn.
Margaret taught her children and grandchildren to work hard without haste. She modeled how to have self-confidence without making others feel bad about themselves, her mantra being, “You’re no better, and you’re no worse, than anyone else.” She eagerly welcomed new members into the family and showed them what it was to be truly loved. She was the family cheerleader, always quick with encouragement.
Above all else, however, what Margaret would want to be remembered for is her love for Jesus. She was a woman of uncommon faith who was able to find joy and praise God in ALL circumstances.
Anyone who met Margaret Murphy immediately knew the genuine love she had for her Lord and savior. She served God faithfully throughout her lifetime, praying continually, studying the Bible and putting its teaching into action. As one of her grandchildren said, “The world won’t be as sweet without her.”
A celebration of Margaret’s life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville, IL 61832. Luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Interment will be private to the family.
Donations to the Danville Family YMCA or Love INC of Vermilion County are requested. Please join Margaret's family in sharing photos and memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.