VILLA GROVE — Margaret “Marge” Koeberlein, 93, passed away peacefully Thursday (March 17, 2022) at 12:10 a.m. at the Tuscola Health Care Center.
Margaret was born on March 4, 1929, in Longview, to George and Grace (Byrnes) Bosch. She was married to Francis “Tick” Fields from 1944 until his passing in 1970. She later married Alvin “Koby” Koeberlein in 1972.
Margaret is survived by two sisters, Nellie Mullins of Mahomet and Ruth Babbs of Newman; two sons, Christie “Corky” Fields of Villa Grove and Dick (Geralyn) Koeberlein of Mahomet; three daughters, Donna Koeberlein of Rio Vista, Calif., Nickie (Larry) Dalton of Sidney and Cindy (Curt) Mitchell of Villa Grove; seven grandchildren, Candace McElhaney of Hernando, Miss., Chris Smith of San Antonio, Texas, Casey Mitchell of Las Vegas, Alice Turner of Mahomet, Laura Philpott of Fort Hill, S.C., Jeremy Dalton of Tuscola and Lindsey Dalton of Champaign; and seven great-grandchildren.
In her early years, Marge worked at the Economy Grocery Store, and in 1966, she went and got her beauticians license and practiced until 2012. Marge was an exceptional square-dance ballroom dancer and enjoyed dancing most Saturday nights.
She was very proud of her religion and was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Villa Grove. She looked forward to Saturday night Mass as well as every weekday morning. She loved to quilt with the ladies on Tuesdays and even made all the children and grandchildren their own quilts.
A special thanks goes out to the people at the Tuscola Health Care Center who took care of Margaret for nine-and-a-half years. They became family and treated her like their own mother.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, with the funeral beginning at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Villa Grove. Burial will follow in Villa Grove Cemetery. Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tuscola Health Care Center residents activity fund or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.