URBANA — Margaret Ann Loggins, 73, of Champaign passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, surrounded by her family.
There will be a celebration of life on Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana.
Margaret was born on Sept. 11, 1948, in Danville, to parents Vincent O’Brian and Peggy Ann (Blue) White. She graduated from Danville High School in 1966 and went on to work before enjoying an early retirement. Margaret was raised Catholic and was a woman of strong faith. She loved Bible studies, journaling and writing letters. Margaret loved to laugh and spread joy with her witty sense of humor. She was also known for her loving heart and wonderful smile. Margaret was a FaceTime enthusiast who cherished every moment with her family. In her spare time, she was an avid jeweler who loved beading and sharing her creations. Margaret was loved by many and is dearly missed by all who knew her.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her children’s father, Kenny Loggins; and brothers, Chuck and John White.
Survivors include her son, Kenneth Edward Loggins; daughters, Ginger Ann (Andy) Brennan and Amy Lynn (Bill) Souva; brother, Robert J. (Debbie) White; grandchildren, Sami (Bill) Davis, Tristan (Teah) Brennan and Jasie Brennan; great-grandchildren, Dayton and Jalie; honorary children, “son from another mother” Paul Loggins and Anjanette Loggins; several nieces and nephews; and good friend, Pat.
The family would like to express their special thanks to Illini Heritage and Transitions Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Renner-Wikoff Chapel to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.