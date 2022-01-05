LODA — Margaret Maggard, 90, of rural Loda passed away at 10:54 p.m. Monday (Jan. 3, 2022) at home.
A public viewing without family members present will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. A private family funeral service with burial in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul, will be held.
Margaret was born Dec. 10, 1931, in Glasgow, Ky., the daughter of Cecil and Vada Renfro Barrick. She married Erroll L. Maggard on Dec. 20, 1947, in Glasgow. He preceded her in death in 2003.
She is survived by a son, Clifton (Vicky) Maggard of Rantoul; a daughter, Debbie (Gary) Gustafson of Danville; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Billy (Dean) Barrick of Glasgow.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Gary Maggard and David Maggard; two grandsons, Christopher Maggard and Jason Maggard.
Margaret was employed by ECC and Sorenson, both of Paxton, for a total of 30 years. She was a member of the Rantoul Church of Christ and loved her church family. She was also a member of the Loda American Legion Auxiliary.
She enjoyed Gordyville, where she set-up a booth since its inception; cooking and gardening with her son. She also loved sewing and said “goose clothes are always in demand.” Margaret was the epitome of a lady who could do it all.
Memorials may be made to the Loda American Legion Post 503.