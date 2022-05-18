MAHOMET — Margaret (Maggie) Kehaulani Webb Orr, 73, passed away peacefully at home in Mahomet last Saturday evening (May 14, 2022).
Maggie was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, over a decade before it became our 50th state. As a child in Hawaii, Maggie grew up enjoying everything Hawaii had to offer, especially swimming and surfing in the Pacific Ocean with her friends and family. After graduating from Waipahu High School in 1965, Maggie met a young Navy man from St. Joseph named Ronald Orr. Ron was stationed in Hawaii between Vietnam tours, and the two fell in love. They were married on June 17, 1967, in Hawaii.
According to Maggie’s two sons, she “must’ve loved Dad a lot,” because he convinced her to leave her home in Hawaii and move to central Illinois. She arrived in St. Joseph on a very cold November day in 1968 (with no winter coat!) and settled in over the years, making Illinois her permanent home.
Maggie raised two sons while the family moved from St. Joseph to Bethalto, from Bethalto to Argenta, from Argenta to West Frankfort, from West Frankfort to Mackinaw, and from Mackinaw back to St. Joseph. When she returned to St. Joseph, Maggie earned her associate degree with a focus on travel and tourism from Parkland College. She worked as a travel agent from 1995 to 2022.
Maggie is survived by her sons, Sean (Barbara) and Bryan; and three grandchildren, Zachary Orr, Matthew Orr and Kai Nelson-Orr.
Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Orr; father, George Webb Sr.; mother, Margaret Kanaka’ole Webb; sister, Diane Webb Akau; and brother, George Webb Jr.
A private family graveside service will be held at Homer G.A.R. Cemetery on Friday, May 20.
Because Maggie’s mother passed away during childbirth, the Salvation Army assisted in raising Maggie in Honolulu. Her sons have asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Salvation Army in Hawaii at hawaii.salvationarmy.org or at any Salvation Army outlet you choose.