MONTICELLO — Margaret A. Marvin, 86, of Monticello passed away at 6:49 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Margaret was born Dec. 31, 1932, in Wellingborough, England, the daughter of Percy Edward and Vera Mae (Freeman) Goodchild. She married Howard W. Marvin on Jan. 15, 1954, in Chicago.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Howard Marvin of Monticello; daughters, Judy Kirk (Joseph) of Lockport and Denise Hutton of Hinsdale; grandchildren, Erin, Jeffrey, Don, Matthew and Jeremy; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ayden, Joshua and Emma. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Margaret worked as an aide at the nursing home. Margaret was an avid gardener and her home was included on the Monticello Garden Walk.
A memorial service will be at a later.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.