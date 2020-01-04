Margaret Maskel Jan 4, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — Margaret Maskel, 97, of Danville died at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 1, 2020) at North Logan Health Care Center, Danville. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Sunset's Houghton-Leasure Funeral Home, 200 E. West St., Georgetown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers