LOS ANGELES — Margaret Ann Louisa (“Meg”) Hickman celebrated her last breath on May 30, 2021, surrounded by friends at her home in Los Angeles.
Meg was a renaissance woman who left the world a better place through her intellect, curiosity, passion, loyalty, love and laughter.
Born Nov. 6, 1955, in Baltimore, she spent her childhood years in Kentucky, Indiana and Champaign, graduating from Champaign Central High School in 1973 as an Illinois State Scholar.
She graduated cum laude from Coe College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1977, with a B.A. in economics and American studies. In addition to her academic honors, she was a four-year letter-winner in tennis and a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.
Meg’s personal interests were as broad as they were deep: international travel, astrology and astronomy, art, film and exploring alternative health and wellness modalities.
Meg entered the financial-services industry in 1979, and was an enrolled agent, certified financial planner and registered representative. She formed her own income-tax preparation and consulting business in 1984, serving her beloved clients right up to her final illness.
Meg’s lifelong interest in fine art led her to owning an art gallery and custom picture-framing business in Old Town Pasadena.
Meg was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Margaret Hickman, and a brother, Phil.
She is survived by her brother, John (Brian Wilkerson) of Champaign; her sister-in-law, Nancy; her niece, Katie McCalla, and nephew, Geoff, and their children; her cousin, Liz Truitt Pedley; and a community of very close friends who loved and will miss her dearly.
Per her request, she was cremated and will be buried with her parents in Shrewsbury Cemetery, Kennyville, Md.
Donations may be sent to Women Organizing Resources Knowledge and Services (WORKS), the Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice, Coe College or the Norton Simon Museum.