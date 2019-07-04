CATLIN — Margaret M. Morgan, 94, of Catlin passed away at 8:35 p.m. Sunday (June 30, 2019) at Colonial Manor, Danville.
Margaret was born May 19, 1925, in Lamar, Colo., to Francis and Chrystal May Gilbert Pimlott. She married E. Wayne Morgan on Sept. 1, 1946, in Carmi. He preceded her in death June 21, 1986.
Surviving are one son, Bryon (Jean) Morgan of Catlin; two daughters, Christine (Robert) Downey of Lacon and Cynthia Morgan of Catlin; three grandchildren, Tyler (Leslie) Juckem, Rob (Chelsea) Downey and Jessica Morgan; and five great-grandchildren, Adam Juckem, Zachary Juckem, Blake Juckem, Shelby Downey and Emma Downey.
She was preceded in death by one son, Douglas Morgan; four brothers, Charles, Francis, Walter and George Pimlott; and one sister, Dorothy Shook.
Margaret attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville for two years. She was a member and had taught Sunday school at Catlin United Methodist Church. She volunteered at Vermilion Manor Nursing Home in the Strawberry Patch program and served as a Cub Scouts den mother. Margaret was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, bird watching and flowers.
Memorial services at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the United Methodist Church, Catlin, with Pastor Zach LeCrone officiating. Private family burial in Hicks Cemetery, Perrysville, Ind. Visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the United Methodist Church, Catlin.
Memorials to Catlin United Methodist Church. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.