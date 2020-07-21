CHAMPAIGN — Margaret Mary Nelson ("Margie") passed away in her home in Champaign on Saturday (July 18, 2020). Margie was born Sept. 25, 1945, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to David and Margaret Roark. She grew up in Long Island, N.Y., with her brother, David.
She received a B.A. in education from Hofstra University and worked as a teacher of children with special needs. Due to an incident in which her quick thinking may have saved her brother’s life following an injury, she decided to pursue nursing and subsequently received her B.S.N. from Columbia Union College. While attending Columbia Union, she lived in an apartment above Richard F. Nelson. The two married on April 7, 1984, in Chicago.
Margie was an art lover, as both a patron and an artist. She was a prolific painter and particularly talented in stained glass, winning first prize in the National Art Glass Association stained-glass competition.
Margie is survived by her spouse, Richard F. Nelson; her brother, David; her two sons, Paul and Richard W., and Paul’s wife, Sun; and two grandchildren, Kai and Ava Nelson.
A visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Grandview Memorial Gardens; those wishing to attend should meet directly at Grandview Memorial Gardens.
