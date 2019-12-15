SAVOY — Margaret (Margo) Nicholas passed away very peacefully Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019) in Savoy.
She was born Feb. 19, 1927, to Otto and Oma (Riggleman) Wheeler, in Mansfield. She attended country grade school and Farmer City Moore High.
She married Lloyd Nicholas on April 17, 1946. They were married 66 years when he died Dec. 6, 2012. They moved from Farmer City to Champaign in 1970. They later lived at Bayles Lake and Rantoul before returning to Champaign.
Margaret did office work at various places, including co-owning the Montgomery Wards Agency in Rantoul. She enjoyed crafts, gardening and spending time with her family. She was an officer several years in the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered at Carle Auxiliary.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Michael; and brother, Vernelle Wheeler. She is survived by a son, Jeff (Kathy) of Champaign; two granddaughters, Nicole (Jim) Dickerson of Aurora and Kristina Mattox of Lincoln, Neb.; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. at the Farmer City First Christian Church, with Bill Henry officiating, and burial to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Memorials in Margaret’s name may be made to the American Legion Post 71 in Urbana. View the online obituary and send condolences to the family at HeathandVaughn.com.