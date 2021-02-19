MONTICELLO — Margaret (Peg) Nolan, 98, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 17, 2021) at home in Monticello.
Peg was born Nov. 4, 1922, near Gifford, to Charles A. and Katharine Coady Quinlan. She grew up in Rantoul. On Aug. 24, 1944, she married Bernard G. Nolan at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in Rantoul. Mom and Dad first lived on a farm near Ivesdale, but in 1951, they moved and spent many years farming north of Cisco with their five children.
Peg always kept busy. In the early 1940s, she completed nurse training at Mercy Hospital. After her marriage, she was Dad’s farming partner for 43 years and the mother of five active children. With kids in school, she was busy helping out with the Cisco PTA. She was also a long-standing member of St. Philomena’s Catholic Church and the Piatt County Home Extension — Cisco Chapter.
Peg was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernie; eldest son, Greg; and two grandsons, Thomas Matthew and Mark.
Also preceding her in death were two brothers, Charles (Esther) Quinlan and Joseph R. Quinlan; and three sisters, Mrs. Catherine (George) Bolser, Mrs. Mary McAllister (Leo) and Mrs. Alice (Louis) Schelling.
Peg is survived by four of her five children, Charles (Gail) Nolan of Crossville, Kathleen Glenn of Athens, Margaret (Gary) Wilson of Owensboro, Ky., and Mary (Bill) Rogers of East Peoria; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Nolan of Cisco.
She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, Greg (Jen), Kevin, Jason (Meghan) and Jon (Anacecilia) Nolan, Joe Nolan and Rebecca (Joe) Nolan-Bindbeutel, Liz (Adi) Zukerman, Sean (Angela), Alec and Susan (Justin Wilke) Wilson, Sarah (Chris) Ritscher and Bryan and Theresa Rogers.
Margaret (Peg) also had 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service will be held at Croninger Cemetery south of Cisco.
Memorials may be made to St. Philomena’s Catholic Church, 1301 N. Market St., Monticello, IL 61856, or Faith in Action, 1115 N. State St., Monticello, IL 61856.
The Nolan family would like to thank the Kirby Medical Group, our local caregivers and volunteers (especially Jan, Chris and Chelsea), Faith in Action, OSF Hospice services (especially Andrea, Mom’s nurse) and the SYNERGY caregivers (especially Beth, Sandra, Kim, Amanda and Kiara) for the exceptional care they provided for our mom.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.