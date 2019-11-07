JOPLIN, Mo. — Margaret Louise (Light) Pierce went to her eternal rest on Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) after a short illness.
Margaret was born Dec. 12, 1926, in Tuscola, to John and Zella (Camden) Light. Margaret married Keith Pierce on June 9, 1950.
To this union, three children were born: Daniel (Carole) Pierce of Denver, Deborah (James) Brown of Champaign and Donna (Hany) Mikhail of Joplin, Mo. She has eight grandchildren: Timothy (Kendra) Brown, Joshua (Michelle) Pierce, Kristy (Joseph) Grimsey, Caleb (Molly) Pierce, Rachel (Matthew) McLain, Tyler Green, Jonathan (Lindsay) Mikhail and Audrey (Marshall) Harris. She also has nine great-grandchildren: Taylor Butler, Ayla Pierce, Katie Pierce, Morgan Grimsey, Gavin Brown, Avri Brown, Olivia McLain, Blakey McLain and Zara Harris, and one due in May 2020.
Raised in Champaign County, she attended public schools, graduating from Sadorus High School in 1944. She attended Illinois Commercial College in Champaign. Margaret worked for Fields Department store and Carle Foundation Hospital while living in Urbana.
She and Keith also owned and operated K and M Cafe in Urbana for 10 years. Margaret then worked as a receptionist for May Shaw Hair Salon and then for Zayre department store in the domestics department.
After this, Margaret cared for people in their homes for 20 years. In 1988, she returned to work at Carle Foundation Hospital until her retirement in 2003. She moved to Joplin, Mo., in 2004. She was a member of the Sadorus Methodist Church, Sadorus, and attended the Church of the Nazarene, Carthage, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; her parents, John and Zella; and her sister, Phyllis Jurges.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Craw Cemetery, Sadorus. Visitation will be prior to the service at 1 p.m. at the grave.