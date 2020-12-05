TOLONO — Margaret Roellig, 94, of Tolono died at 12:55 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020).
Per public health guidelines, there will be no visitation. The funeral service will be private. Friends are invited to the graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Craw Cemetery, Sadorus. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required. Pastor Matt Montgomery of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sadorus, is officiating. A celebration of Margaret’s life will be scheduled later in 2021.
Margaret was born Jan. 10, 1926, in rural Douglas County, a daughter of Henry and Nellie Vollmer Karcher. She married Ralph Reifsteck on March 7, 1948, in Sadorus. He preceded her in death on March 17, 1968. She married Kenneth Roellig on July 11, 1974, in Sadorus. He survives, along with her daughter, Karen Reifsteck, and husband John Paul of Mahomet, and her son, Charles Reifsteck and wife Lisa Courtney of Champaign.
Also surviving are her four grandchildren, Alex Paul of Champaign, Jhane Reifsteck and husband Felipe Contreras of Champaign, Chelsea Paul and husband Nathan Bloom of Champaign and Elsa Reifsteck of Champaign; two great-granddaughters, Leonor and Clara Contreras; two brothers, Alfred Karcher and wife Evelyn and David Karcher and wife Michele; and sister-in-law, Ruth Karcher.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul “PA” Karcher; and two nephews, James Lee and Gary David Karcher.
Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sadorus, and the first librarian at the Tolono Public Library. She was a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau, the Champaign County Prime Timers and St. Paul Ladies Aid.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul Memorial Fund or Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation Earth Partners.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.