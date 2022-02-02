URBANA — Margaret E. Silver, 82, of Mahomet, formerly of Urbana, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born at home in Urbana on Jan. 26, 1939, the daughter of Charles and Louise (Norman) Pittman.
Margaret married John T. Silver on Nov. 9, 1957, in Urbana, and he survives.
She is also survived by a son, Jeffrey Scott Silver (Nita Sullivan) of Urbana; daughters, Teri Marty of Champaign and Traci Hepburn of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; grandchildren, Kip Silver Marty, Nicholas Silver Hepburn, Alec Silver Hepburn and Lindsey Margaret Silver Hepburn; and her brother, Raymond Pittman (Betty) of Batavia.
She was preceded in death by her parents. .
She was a 1957 graduate of Urbana Senior High School. She was a stay-at-home-mom while her children were in school. Later, she and her husband started their own business, Silver Machine Shop. She enjoyed painting and was a talented artist. She was an excellent cook, an avid Illini basketball fan and was always very generous donating to multiple causes.
Visitation will on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Private funeral and burial will be held. The family requests that guests please wear a mask at the visitation. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.