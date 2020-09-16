PAXTON — Margaret Adah Teesdale, 95, of Paxton passed away at 8:31 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at the home of her daughter.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. A private family funeral service followed by burial in Rankin Union Cemetery will be held.
Margaret was born June 26, 1925, in Rankin, the daughter of James Curtis and Anna Fredricka Grafelman McMurry. She married Frank Teesdale on July 17, 1942, in Rankin. He preceded her in death in November 1983.
She is survived by her children, Connie (Larry) Carnes of Mooresville, N.C., Cynthia (Dave) Hotler of West Lafayette, Ind., Frank Curtis (Debbie) Teesdale of Marysville, Wash., Randall (Nancy) Teesdale of Bartlett, Gary Teesdale of Buckley, Vickie (Steve) Foster of Paxton, Valerie “Jene” Ecker of Springfield, Mo., and Joel Teesdale of Bartlett; 19 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; a brother, Melvin (Gail) McMurry of Spring, Texas; and a sister-in-law, Gloria McMurry of Holland, Mich.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, William Curtis “Bud” McMurry; and one sister, Revetta Jean Downen.
Margaret attended Paxton High School. While working as a housekeeper at the Middlecoff Hotel, she met the love of her life, Frank. After their marriage, she assisted her husband with farming in Rankin and Paxton. She then went on to become a licensed practical nurse and was employed by Mercy Hospital, Urbana, Ford County Nursing Home and Illinois Knights Templar Home for 25 years. After her retirement from nursing, she worked at the Rantoul Walmart for the next 15 years.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Paxton, and a board member of the Paxton Thrift Shop. She enjoyed plants and gardening, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She also liked to write, read, cook and look at recipes and cookbooks. Her greatest joy was being a wife and mother and taking care of her family.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Baby Fold, Normal; First Lutheran Church, Paxton; Grace Lutheran Church, Rankin; or the Champaign County Humane Society. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.