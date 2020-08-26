RANTOUL — Margaret Louise Trowbridge Cox, 86, of Rantoul, formerly of Paxton, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2020) at home.
There will be no services. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Margaret was born Dec. 5, 1933, in Saybrook, the daughter of Wilbur and Nora Badger Trowbridge. She married Clifford O. Cox in 1951.
She is survived by five children, Charles Owen (Linda) Cox of Rantoul, Lou Ann Carol (Randy Gustafson) Shaffer of Rantoul, Jeffery Lee (Lisa) Cox of Paxton, Wanda Sue (Stan) Link of Thawville and Janet Lee Puckett of Rantoul; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and her cat, Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John Trowbridge, Floyd Trowbridge and Russell Trowbridge; and one great-great-grandson, Zion Lewis.
Margaret spent her childhood in Saybrook. She lived in Paxton for several years before moving to Rantoul in 2000. Margaret worked for many years at Ford County Nursing Home.
She enjoyed reading, watching TV, scrapbooking, crocheting, quilting and playing with her cat.
