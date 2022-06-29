RANTOUL — Margaret Elizabeth Waxham, 85, of Rantoul passed away Tuesday morning (June 28, 2022) at Accolade Health Care, Paxton.
She was born Aug. 28, 1936, in Cambridge, England, a daughter of Eric and Elizabeth (Smith) Webb. She married Bruce Waxham. He preceded her in death in 1985.
She is survived by two children, Alison (Ron) Pagitt of Rantoul and Colin (Susie) Waxham of Urbana; a brother, Bob (Molly) Webb of Cambridge; a sister, Maureen (Tony) Withers of Cambridge; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Margaret was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and she enjoyed playing bingo. She was good at knitting and crochet work.
Private services will be had at her request. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.