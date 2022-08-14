MAHOMET — Margaret “Peg” Whitmore of Mahomet passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Alexander and Elizabeth Schubert.
Peg is survived by her husband, James; children, John Karl Dietzel (Norene), Elizabeth Marie Raymond and Michael James Whitmore; grandchildren, Katherine Ann Herrin (Dalton), Krystal Marie Dietzel, Michael Edward and Ashley Moore (Brandon); and great-grandchildren, Skylar, Zoe, Declain, Axel, Spencer, Riley, Wyatt and Amelia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Adam Dietzel.
Peg enjoyed quilting, gardening, cooking, camping and traveling the globe. She was a member of “The Chorale” for 36 years. She was the glue that held the family together and will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor. She will be dearly missed.
A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.