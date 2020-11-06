RANTOUL — Margaret “Margie” Wiese born on Dec. 14, 1952, in San Antonio, passed away in her sleep at home in Rantoul on Monday (Nov. 2, 2020) after a brave battle with cancer. She is survived by her son, Daniel; daughter, Theresa; grandson, Cody; brother, Jesse; and sisters, Cecilia, Janie and Dolores.
Margie was also a beloved aunt and great-aunt. Margie was a good friend and a kind person who loved growing roses in her garden, collecting Betty Boop, taking photos, her family and pets.
Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, from 2 to 3 p.m. (family only due to COVID-19) at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, IL 61866.