RANTOUL — Margaret (nee Davis) Williams. Born Nov. 2, 1924, to the late Eddie Davis and Irene Clinton Davis. Born to new life Aug. 31, 2020, at her home in Rantoul.
Survived by sister Christine Donald of Chicago; her devoted niece, Joan Bryant of Carmichael, Calif.; and nieces Christine Hood of Chicago, Belinda Washington and Carla Chambers, both of Champaign; and very special cousin Georgia Kizer of Champaign; nephews Jeryl and Gregory Donald of Chicago; and a host of other relatives and friends.
During her formative years, she acquired a lifelong love of cooking, which benefited family and friends for decades. After graduating from high school, she attended Southern Christian Institute, where she majored in Home Economics. After college she moved to Chicago and worked in retail sales before relocating to Urbana to be near her mother. She was employed at the University of Illinois for a number of years.
She always had an entrepreneurial spirit, which resulted in her becoming a restaurateur in Rantoul, specializing in Midwestern Style Barbeque, during which time she met her late husband Craig Williams. After many years in business, they closed the restaurant, moving often during Craig’s military service. After a tour in Germany, they returned to Rantoul, where they made this their final home.
She attended services and became a member of New Light Missionary Baptist Church, where she worked tirelessly. She was a student of the Bible and loved to serve the Lord. As a member of the church, she proudly served in many disciplines: Sunday School Teacher, Senior Church Mother, Trustee, Secretary of the Orthodox Wood River District, Chairperson of the Mothers Board, Sunday School Superintendent, President of the Altar Club, President Missionary Society, Pastors Aide Committee, Baptismal Support Group, Church Clerk, Secretary and a member of the Church Board of Directors. She also served as the Chairperson for Women’s Day.
Margaret had a great love for the outdoors, was an avid fisherwoman, sports enthusiast and a skilled bowler, retiring at age 90.
Margaret was a simple woman that led a simple life of loving the Lord. She dedicated her life to improving the welfare of children and their families, she was a generous and giving person who had an infectious smile.
She waited for you, Lord, and you renewed her strength. Now she runs and is not weary, she walks and does not faint.
We remember her dignity, perseverance, hope, courage and the power of her humanity. We remember her living example of her commitment to God.
We will remember her at sunrise and sunset at the howling of the winter wind the chill of the first snow and the warmth of a summer day and when flowers bud in springtime.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her only child, Marilyn, as well as her brother Howard and her sister Catherine.
Our family would like to express our profound gratitude and appreciation to Pastor Otis Evans and the New Light Baptist Church family. We would also like to express our thanks to “you” you stepped in, shouldered our burden, comforted our broken hearts, remained steadfast, unmovable and by our side. You know who “you” are. There are truly no words to express our appreciation.
A special thanks to her caregivers, Francis Evans, Jimella Green, Georgia Kizer, Geneva Washington and Erlene Goins for the extraordinary care that they provided during her brief illness and Carle Hospice Team.
Per her request, and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date so that we can all gather together in person to celebrate the life of this amazing woman.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 125, Rantoul, IL 61866.