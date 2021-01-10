SAVOY — Margarite Eckhardt Stallman, 92, of Savoy died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
“Mike” was born July 5, 1928, in Camden, N.J. She graduated in Speech Pathology from the University of Illinois and was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority.
Mike married Bill Stallman in 1951. They had three children, Diane Stallman Wiss, Karen Stallman and Andrew Stallman. They also have one grandchild, Casey Lewis.
Mike worked as a speech therapist in Champaign for 20 years. She was a member of PEO for many years.
Mike and Bill led a life full of friendships and travel. They shared a beautiful life together for 69 years.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.