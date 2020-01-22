ST. JOSEPH — Marge Bluhm, 80, of St. Joseph passed away at 3:23 p.m. Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) at Kindred Hospital, Peoria.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 25, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. The Rev. Jay Johnson will officate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Marge was born on July 9, 1939, at St. Paul, Minn., the daughter of the Rev. Waldemar and Helen (Winters) Bartell. She married Leon Bluhm on June 19, 1960, at Peoria. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, Mark (Lisa) Bluhm of Charleston, Doug (Lori) Bluhm of St. Joseph and Mary (Chris) Schmitz of St. Joseph; seven grandchildren, Laura McHenry, Matthew Bluhm, Emily Bluhm, Evan, Johanna, Allison and Ryan Schmitz; one great-grandchild, Beau Garrett; two brothers, James (Nadine) Bartell of Peoria and Richard Bartell of Peoria; and one sister, Catherine (Ric) Hula of East Lansing, Mich.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Danel Bartell.
Marge was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a 50-year member of the Home Extension. She was a faithful Cubs and Illini fan.
Her greatest joy was spending time with and doing special things for her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. John Luthern Church or cemetery.