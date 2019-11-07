HOMER — Margie Lou (Waechter) Ketchum, 76, of Homer passed to her eternal home on Tuesday morning (Nov. 5, 2019) surrounded by her loving family.
Margie was born in Sandwich, Ill., the youngest daughter of Edward and Kathryn Waechter. She married Herbert A. Ketchum on April 7, 1968. He survives.
She is survived by her eight children, Ronda Fonseca, Kenneth Ketchum, Roberts (Melvin) Stanback, Donald Ketchum, Rodney (Akemi) Ketchum, Douglas Ketchum, Rebecca (Ken) Coulter and Aaron (Laura) Ketchum. Margie and Herbert have 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, with another soon expected. Also surviving are her stepbrothers, Gary (Nina) Johnson and Victor (Nancy) Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Andrea; her beloved sister, Bonnie Selski; a nephew, Brian Pierce; and stepbrothers, Johnny and Carl Johnson.
Margie was a determined, hardworking, selfless person. She never backed down from adversity or a challenge, and when any other member of her family, or God’s family, fell upon hard times, she was there to help. She enjoyed family history, the great outdoors, fishing, cooking for others and spending time with those she was around. She retired from the University of Illinois in 2001. Margie was an active supporter of Great News Radio and the Singing Men of WGNN, who knew her as the “Cookie Lady.” Margie was a person who passionately loved her husband, children, grandchildren and her Lord.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Ogden Church of the Nazarene, 206 Market St., Ogden. A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. the following morning, Saturday, Nov. 9. Officiating will be the Rev. J.D. Garlock. A private family burial will follow. Memorial contributions may be made in Margie’s name to WGNN Great News Radio.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Please join Margie’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.