DANVILLE — Marguerite Robinson, 99, of Danville died Sunday (May 24, 2020) at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danvlle. Pastor Thomas W. Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Viewing will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 regulations, all family members and friends who plan to attend viewing are required to practice extreme precaution by wearing protective mask/gloves and practicing social distancing. Only 10 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at a time.