URBANA — Margy Doris Burris, 92, of Urbana died at 6:35 a.m. Friday (Sept. 24, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Pastor Hank Sanford will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Healdton, Okla. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Margy was born Nov. 21, 1928, in Wirt, Okla., the daughter of Charles N. and Opal Brown Robinson. She married Charles Burris on Jan. 3, 1950, in Durant, Okla., and he died on March 11, 2001.
Survivors include one son, Charles (Martha) Bowen Burris of Washington, Okla.; two daughters, Beth (Brent) Colclasure of Champaign and Margret (Les) K. Guy of Decatur; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son and two brothers.
Margy was a retired educator. She was a lifelong Baptist. Margy loved her grandchildren and outdoor activities.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.