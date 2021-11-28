URBANA — Mari Hasegawa Sully, 91, of Urbana passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab in Savoy.
She was born Sept. 1, 1930, to Mr. and Mrs. Hasegawa in Manchuria, China, and grew up in Tokyo, Japan. Mari married Patrick Harry Sully on May 26, 1959, in Tokyo.
Mari is survived by her daughter, Myra (Brian Lile) Sully; a grandson, Bryan Early; and three great-grandchildren Colin Early, Aiden Early, and Charlotte Early.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, retired Master Sgt. Patrick Harry Sully; siblings; and a grandson Staff Sgt. Robert Early.
Mari enjoyed sewing, crocheting and making little beaded flowers.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N Neil St., Champaign, with services to follow at 11. Graveside committal will be held at Danville National Cemetery, Danville.
Memorial donations may be made in Mari’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.