SAVOY — Maria Hortensia J. Ramos (known to her friends as Maria, Hortense or Ramos) of Savoy peacefully passed on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the age of 76 years.
Maria was born in the Philippines on Dec. 10, 1943, to Horacio B. Ramos and Maria Teresa F. Juan. She grew up in Manila and was educated at the Philippine Women’s University from grade school to university. As a child, teenager and adult, she was well- loved by people around her. She was a vibrant person whose intuition and sensitivity to other people’s feelings enabled her to form friendships that lasted throughout her life.
Shortly after graduation from university, Maria pursued her master's in food sciences at Iowa State University.
She was a graduate student when she met Marjorie Arkwright, who at the time was head of Food Services at the Illini Union. She asked Maria to join her staff for a couple of years. The “couple of years” turned into a lifetime.
She settled in Illinois and worked for the University of Illinois for decades prior to retirement. She rightfully said, “Champaign is home.” The UIUC was her life and her passion. She loved the university and her work, and she considered the people with whom she worked as family.
Tagged as a “maverick” at work, her achievements in her field reflect her dedication. Maria was honored by ABC/Capital Cities for a groundbreaking reading and tutoring program she helped start for employees and their children. She received recognition not only in Illinois, but also nationally. As director of the University Dining Services and associate director of the Housing Division at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, she received the Chancellor’s Medallion for developing training programs for people with special needs, unemployed women and ex-offenders. For this project, President Bill Clinton in 2001 presented her an award and hailed her as one of “14 local heroes.”
Maria is survived by her siblings, Editha Avecilla, Cynthia Leynes, Teresa Ramos, Joebert Ramos, Joel Ramos and Jorge Ramos; in-laws, Al Avecilla, Joe Leynes, Tonette Du Ramos and Edith Ramos; and nephews and nieces, Saniata, Alfie, Andrea, Caleb, Natalya, Lucas, Olivia, Matt, Chris, Joanne, Katrina, Anna, Micah, Mark, Moritz, Rebecca and Angelica.
A celebration of life via Zoom will be held in honor of Maria on Oct. 10 (6 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. CST, 9 p.m. EST and Philippines on Oct. 11, 9 a.m.).
