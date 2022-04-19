MAHOMET — Marian Eda Katherine (Hoelz) Baderschneider was born on May 9, 1938, to William F. Hoelz and Edna M. Mielke, in Waseca, Minn. Marian became a child of God through the Sacrament of Holy Baptism on June 12, 1938, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, New Richland, Minn., by the Rev. William F. Lehmann. Marian continued her growth in faith and was confirmed in her faith in Jesus Christ by the Rev. Lehmann in the right of Confirmation on May 18, 1952.
Marian grew up on the family farm surrounded by nature, where she grew to love the outdoors and enjoy God's wonderful and beautiful creation. She attended primary and secondary school at a one-room schoolhouse, where she developed a love for learning and enjoyed assisting her teacher with the younger students. Marian graduated from New Richland High School in 1956. That fall, she moved to Waverly, Iowa, to attend Wartburg College. While there, she met the love of her life, Victor. Marian thoroughly enjoyed her college years, especially the lifelong friendships which developed. Marian continued her education at Allen Memorial Hospital Lutheran School of Nursing in Waterloo, Iowa. She received her bachelor of arts from Wartburg College and her nursing Degree from Allen Memorial Hospital Lutheran School of Nursing in 1961. Over the years, she enjoyed working in many different medical settings providing care to all ages.
Marian was joined in marriage to Victor on Sept. 3, 1961, in New Richland, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, by the Rev. Lehmann. They moved to Fond du Lac, Wis., where Victor began his internship into the ministry. Marian supported and served with Victor in Petersburg, Minn.; Grafton, Iowa; West Union, Iowa; and Mahomet.
Marian and Victor were blessed with 60-1/2 years of marriage, celebrating their 60th anniversary in September 2021 with family and friends. Their marriage was blessed with many wonderful experiences as they shared the love of Jesus with so many others along life's road.
Marian loved others unconditionally. No one was a stranger to her for long. Family was important to her, treasuring the time she was able to spend with her children and their friends, her grandchildren, and the family at large in California, Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan and Delaware. Marian was an “outdoor girl,” always enjoying being out in the yard among the flowers and beauty of nature. Her home was important to her and she enjoyed the time she was able to spend there with family and friends. She enjoyed the opportunities she had to travel in the U.S. and abroad. She loved taking pictures and looking through memory albums. Marian's ability to be in the moment was uncanny. She was able to see the extraordinary in the ordinary. Marian taught all of us to enjoy the journey as much as the destination.
Marian died peacefully at home surrounded by her husband and daughter on Thursday (April 14, 2022) at the age of 83.
She loved Jesus and served him. She was blessed with a rich full life for which we give thanks to God. Marian now rests in the arms of Jesus her savior through whom she has life and salvation.
Surviving her are her husband, the Rev. Victor Baderschneider of Mahomet; a daughter, Vicki Comnick and husband Dr. Mark Comnick of Suttons Bay, Mich.; and three grandchildren, Carissa Comnick of Iowa City, Iowa, Benjamin Comnick of Brookings, S.D., and Tyler Baderschneider of West Union.
Preceding Marian in death were a son, Paul Baderschneider; parents, William and Edna Hoelz; and brothers, Ivan and Calvin Hoelz.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, April 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of Mahomet.