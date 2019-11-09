OAKWOOD — Marian Stevens, 91, of Oakwood passed away Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019) at home.
She was born Feb. 19, 1928, in Oakwood, the daughter of Perry and Grace (Oakwood) Wilson.
She will be dearly missed by her sister, Lena Grace Long, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wendell Wilson and Perry Wilson; and sisters, Wilma Brandon, Betty Wolfe, Marjorie McNamara, Phyllis Cast and Carole Wilson.
She was a member of Oakwood United Methodist Church. Marian, also known as “Silly” Marian, loved joking with people and making them laugh. She loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own kids. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Marian’s life will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 105 E. South Main St., Oakwood, IL 61858. She will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Oakwood United Methodist Church. Please join Marian’s family in sharing photos, videos and memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.