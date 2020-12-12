CHAMPAIGN — Marian Ruth Vilardo, 80, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 8, 2020) at home.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1939, in Gary, Ind., to Michael and Harriet Peters. She married Thomas James Vilardo on July 16, 1960.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Marian lost her husband only five days before she died. Marian and Tom were a couple that did not mind having an argument or two, here and there. But when it came to the idea of living without each other, Marian was going to have none of that. They ended with the ultimate love story.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Martin (Kim); son, Tommy Vilardo; and five wonderful grandsons, Alex Katsinas, Michael and Daniel Vilardo and Lucas and Anthony Martin.
Marian was, among other things, one feisty lady. She could do anything she put her mind to. She started the Lamp Shade Nook in Michigan and sold it when the family moved to Illinois. But her very creative and artsy side drove her to start Vilardo’s at the Old Farm Shops. Everybody loved shopping at Vilardo’s due to the personal touch, good taste and class that Marian offered them. As a plus, she was always willing to give her customers, or anyone for that matter, her opinion.
And Marian was an amazing friend. She came across as tough but was so kind and gracious. She cared deeply about her friends and would drop everything if they needed her.
But what really mattered to Marian were her children and grandchildren. Although she was not super outdoorsy or adventuresome, she went along with the family adventures just so she could spend time with the family. And a favorite memory is when she would read the Laura Ingalls Wilder books out loud on family trips.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a private family service at Woodlawn Cemetery. A celebration of Marian and Tom’s beautiful lives will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, we would be honored to have donations made to Cunningham Children’s Home.