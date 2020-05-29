URBANA — Marianne Franziska Mangian, 93, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her home.
Marianne was born Sept. 22, 1926, in Linz, Austria, the daughter of Max and Theresia (Neuhauser) Reischl. She married Michael Mangian on July 24, 1947, in Linz, Austria. Michael Mangian preceded Marianne in death.
Survivors include two daughters, Sylvia Hallowell and Debbie Robertson (Tony); two sons, John Mangian (Heather) and David Mangian (Sharon Lawson); eight grandchildren, Rodney Hansen, David Mangian (Nicole), Erin Shannon (Davis), Amanda Seets (Terry), Michael Mangian (Chelsea), Amelia Mangian, Jason Allen and Mathew Allen (Jody); and 12 great-grandchildren, Sara and Dustin Hansen, Mia, Ava and Emma Mangian, Declan and Archer Shannon, Scarlett Seets, Cameron Mangian and Sebastian, Marissa and Lincoln Allen. Also surviving are a stepgranddaughter, Sabrina Kmen, and a great-great-grandchild, Jaiden Hansen.
Marianne immigrated to the United States in 1950 with her husband and 3-year-old daughter, Sylvia, under the sponsorship of the First Presbyterian Church (602 W. Green St., Urbana) and through the Church World Service. They were sponsored by Professor and Mrs. L.E. Card and Mr. and Mrs. R.W. Bills of Urbana, who helped them adjust to life in the United States and become citizens.
Marianne lived in Urbana, where she raised her family and was a licensed beautician. She owned and operated Marianne’s Beauty Shop — a place where many friendships were made — for more than 50 years.
Marianne was devoted to her family. She was known for her kind and generous spirit, and her homemade cooking. Her weekly family lunches were a “can’t miss” event where all were welcome.
Marianne was an active and lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church. She loved going to garage sales, gardening and crocheting. She was also a faithful walker. Marianne will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
The Mangian family would like to sincerely thank the First Presbyterian Church, Carle Hospice staff, neighbors and friends for their support of Marianne. A celebration of life will be held at a later date because of the COVID-19 restrictions. The family asks that you make memorial contributions to the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana or a charity of your choice.