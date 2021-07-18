SAVOY — Marie Bellington, 94, of Savoy passed away peacefully on Monday (July 12, 2021) in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, with her children by her side.
Marie was born on March 28, 1927, in the small mining town of Locust Gap, Pa., the daughter of James and Margaret Sweeney. She married Joseph Bellington on June 21, 1947, in New York City, and together they shared 54 years of all the best life could offer.
Surviving are her daughter, Janice Bellington (Spencer Landsman) of Savoy; son, James Bellington (Jean-Marie) of Prescott, Ariz.; and sister, Julia Marcus (Norman) of Lancaster, Pa. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Sean Landsman (Sarah McConnachie), Rebecca Evans, Daryl O’Connell and Taylor Bellington; great-grandchildren, Augusta and Jack O’Connell, Josephine Bellington, Ava Gray and Maggie Landsman; and a number of nieces and nephews who were also very dear to her heart.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband; parents; beloved sisters, Kathryn Connolly and Nora Dunn; and great-granddaughter, Haley Evans-Ringwood.
Marie was raised in Bronx, N.Y., in a large community of Irish immigrants, but moved to the iconic suburban town of Park Forest as a young housewife and mother, where she lived for 20 years. Due to a transfer with her husband’s company, Marie returned East to the Philadelphia area before she and Joe retired to Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., where they lived for 25 glorious years. The final decade of Marie’s life was, again, spent in the Midwest, whereupon her return to Illinois was welcomed by many wonderful residents at The Windsor of Savoy.
Over the years, Marie made many lifelong friends and enjoyed golfing, walking the beach, supporting Catholic charities, creating beauty and making "magic" for those she loved. Marie will be remembered for her sunny personality and sense of humor, not to mention her mischievous ability to twirl Chardonnay in a wine glass without spilling a drop!
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen either at P.O. Box 648, Champaign, IL 61824-0648, or directly on its website at dailybreadsoupkitchen.com/donate.
A funeral Mass at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church will be held at a later date in August. Burial will be private.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.