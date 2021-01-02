PAXTON — Evelyn “Marie” Curtis, 77, of Ludlow passed away Wednesday (Dec. 30, 2020) at Aperion Care, Fairfield.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Face masks and social distancing will be required for all who attend. Burial will be held at a later date at Ludlow Township Cemetery, Rantoul.
Marie was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Fairbury, the daughter of James and Agnes Wyatt Smith. She married John Curtis on July 2, 1966, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ludlow. He survives.
Along with her husband, John, she is survived by a daughter, Marci Curtis of Ludlow; a son, Tom (Mandy) Curtis of Ludlow; two grandchildren, Mykela and Mykenzie Curtis; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Denise Scudder; two sisters, Mae Vaughn and Joyce Swanstrom Langley; and two brothers, James Roger Smith and Kenneth Smith.
Marie graduated from Buckley High School in 1962. She worked for Paxton Electronics, Sorenson’s and ITW for a number of years.
She was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul. Marie was a talented cake decorator and baked many cakes for special occasions. She loved taking care of her home and especially her family.
Memorials may be made to St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul; the Alzheimer’s Association; or an organization of the donor’s choice. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.