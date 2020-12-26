RANTOUL — Marie Martha Duitsman, 96, of Rantoul, formerly of rural Gifford, passed away at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 23, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at Diers Hall, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, followed by burial in Kopmann Cemetery. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements.
Marie was born Nov. 12, 1924, east of Thomasboro, daughter of Everett and Steinke (Tena) Schmidt Patterson. She married Herbert Duitsman on Dec. 5, 1942, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. He preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 2004.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Reiner Sieberns; brother, Henry; two sisters, Alma Albers and Edna, an infant; one grandson, Scott; and one great-grandson, Tucker.
She is survived by two sons, Maynard (Jo Ann) of Gifford and Lloyd (Susan) of Champaign; three grandchildren, Steven Duitsman, Kristin (Rich) McMurray and Kyle (Katharine) Duitsman; eight great-grandchildren, Taylor, Hunter and Harley Duitsman, Quinn and Grace McMurray, and Britta, Lyla and Evan Duitsman; two great-great-grandchildren, Brayden and Parker Duitsman; and two half sisters, Alice Sieberns and Lois Franzen of Royal.
Marie graduated from Rantoul Township High School. She helped her husband on the farm and liked to write short stories. She also crocheted a bedspread and got a first-place blue ribbon at the Champaign County Fair. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or an organization of the donor’s choice. Please share memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.