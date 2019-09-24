INDIANAPOLIS — Ella “Marie” Duzan died peacefully at home on Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) in Indianapolis at the age of 85.
Marie was born Aug. 30, 1934, in Hugo to William “Bus” Lough and Agnes Kathleen Moore Lough. She married Jerry, her high school sweetheart, on Sept. 27, 1952.
Marie stayed at home to raise her two children until she went to nursing school in 1966 at Lake Land College School of Nursing in Mattoon, graduating as an LPN at the top of her class. She worked at the old Charleston hospital and then for Dr. Will Schubert and Dr. Charles Maris and at Lincoln Land Visiting Nurses.
Marie was an avid painter and specifically enjoyed painting on rocks. Many in Oakland will remember her rock “Nome” village. Marie also enjoyed reading, riding motorcycles, trips to Walnut Point to look for deer, and time with her family.
Marie is survived by her husband, Jerold “Jerry” Lee Duzan; children, Douglas “Doug” Duzan (Sandy) and Vicki Havel (Bob); grandchildren, Leesa Marie Sadtler (Logan) and Robert Havel (Shannon); great-grandchildren, Haylee Marie Sadtler (4), Claire Sadtler (2.5) and Adalyn Havel (1); and sister, Doris “Pookey” Birkner. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles “Duke” Lough of Camargo; and her parents, William “Bus” and Agnes Lough.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Krabel Funeral Home in Oakland. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service, beginning at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marie’s life. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Walnut Point State Park or the Oakland United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be offered online at www.krabelfuneralhome.com.