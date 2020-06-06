OAKWOOD — Marie Fisher nee Weishaupt, 85, of Oakwood, beloved wife of the late Robert E. Fisher for 41 years; loving mom of Jon (Linda) Fisher, Judy (Charles) Leska and the late William (Rebecca) Fisher; loving grandma of Ashley, Abby and Robert Fisher; and loving aunt, cousin and friend to many, passed away Wednesday (June 3, 2020) with her family by her side.
Because of the current restrictions for gathering in groups, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Marie was born in Chicago to Ernst A. and Marie A. Weishaupt on Sept. 9, 1934. Marie graduated from Lutheran South High School. She attended Hillsdale College and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. It is there where she met her future husband, Robert.
Marie was an avid swimmer and was a member of a synchronized swim team in her younger years. She was athletic, playing on women’s softball teams well into her 40s. She also attended the Lifetime Fitness program for seniors at the University of Illinois for many years until her diagnosis last year.
In her later years, she participated in Christian mission outreach trips to Nicaragua and Kenya. In March 2019, at the age of 84, she traveled to Peru, where she climbed Machu Picchu.
She worked for a government research company, where she conducted research for the Department of Health and Human Services, particularly interviewing cancer patients during their treatment. She also conducted research for the Department of Energy and the Department of Education. She also worked for husband Robert’s company doing accounting and secretarial work.
Foremost, she demonstrated love for her family, often doing the little things that blessed their lives.
