CHAMPAIGN — Marie “Ree Ree” Glover, 48, of Danville transitioned from this life on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, where she was surrounded by family and friends.
Marie was born Feb. 12, 1973, to Helen Keys and the late Luke Glover Jr. Marie moved to Rantoul in 1982, where she went to and graduated from RTHS. From there she moved to Champaign in 2003.
Marie was the life of the party! She enjoyed her family gatherings, cooking, helping others and her plants. Marie was very outspoken. She joined a motorcycle club called “Tre Chic,” and she loved that club. She was just like her father, Luke “Cat Daddy.”
Marie leaves behind to cherish her memories her mother, Helen Keys of Rantoul; two daughters, Breunna Glover and Ranija Brown; and one son, Tyree Glover, all of Urbana; two granddaughters, Heavenly Marie Glover and Nyla Griffin; and one grandson, Jordan Glover, all of Urbana; one godson, Davion Allen of Bloomington; four sisters, LaTasha Keys Johns of Evanston, Tameeka Keys and Capree Keys, both of Urbana, and Corie Porter Newson of Bloomington; three brothers, Anthony Keys and Albert Keys, both of Urbana, and Maurice Porter of Danville; one aunt, Connie Keys of Urbana; one uncle, Maxie Ray Keys of Urbana; 12 nephews; 14 nieces; eight great-nephews; 10 great-nieces; one brother-in-law, Carlton Johns of Evanston; one sister-in-law, Gladys Matthews of Champaign; and a host of friends.
Marie was preceded in death by her father, Luke Glover Jr.; stepmother, Patricia Glover; stepfather, Albert Patton of Little Rock, Ark.; uncle, Charles Keys and Errin Johnson, both of Danville; mother-in-law, Clara Gray; aunt Carolyn Keys; aunt Billie Ruth Keys, all of Rantoul, and Marilyn Keys of Danville; grandparents, Creola Rayfield Johnson of Danville and Annie May Duckworth and Divine Keys, both of Danville; two sisters, Angela Keys and Rachel Keys, both of Danville; Twanda Lydsen Kirby of Mississippi; and two nephews, Isihia Keys and Kendall Spicer, both of Champaign.
Marie was loved by all.
A homegoing celebration will commence at noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Sanhill Memorial Park.
Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.